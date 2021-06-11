Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $98.21. 45,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,993. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

