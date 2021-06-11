Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 48,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.