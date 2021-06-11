Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TNDM stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $7,591,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

