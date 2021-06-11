Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $60,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock worth $18,157,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.