Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Stephen Grant Sells 15,000 Shares

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

On Monday, March 29th, Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

TND stock opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.40. The company has a market capitalization of £31.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. Tandem Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

