Tap (XTP) Trading Down 48.8% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $930,879.49 and $334,379.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.