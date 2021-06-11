Tapmydata Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $124,193.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00457644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.01208426 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,163,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

