TD Securities Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.