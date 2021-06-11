Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 43,613 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 240.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $159.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.