Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.26% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $59,687,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $13,532,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.67 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

