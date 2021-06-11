Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 514.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,864 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

ON opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

