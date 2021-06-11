Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

