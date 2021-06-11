Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

