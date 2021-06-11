Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Trimble worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

