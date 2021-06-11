Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 111,768 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.58% of SunCoke Energy worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

