Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,141 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VMware were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in VMware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 233.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,586 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,045. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.