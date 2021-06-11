Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 37,286 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 307.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $250.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

