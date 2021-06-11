Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,301 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

