Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 198,208 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

COG stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

