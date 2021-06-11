Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dover were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.33. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

