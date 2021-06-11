Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $219.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

