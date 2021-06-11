Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

