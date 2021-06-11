Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.1% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

