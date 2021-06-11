Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,589 shares of company stock valued at $280,419,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.