Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 200.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 50.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

