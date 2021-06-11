Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $87.01 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

