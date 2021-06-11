Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 397.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $211,984.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 284,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,168,196.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,456 shares of company stock worth $6,944,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $352.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.