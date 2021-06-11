Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $43,661,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,028,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE:RCL opened at $90.63 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

