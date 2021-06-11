Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 525.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in News by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

