Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.40 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in FOX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

