Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 278.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

