Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 224.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

