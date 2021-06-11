Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.65% of H&E Equipment Services worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

