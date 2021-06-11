Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 83.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 145.6% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.91. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

