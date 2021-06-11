Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

