Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.99 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,840,229 shares of company stock worth $170,177,772 in the last 90 days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

