Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 157.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 255,753 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 983,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.