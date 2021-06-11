Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,024 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $87.53 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

