Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 150,973 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,973 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

