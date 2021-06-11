Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 182,226 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 144.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.56 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

