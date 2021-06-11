Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Cricut at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

CRCT stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 over the last three months.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.