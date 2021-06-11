Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.97% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.