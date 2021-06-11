Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.43% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $6,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $11,604,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

