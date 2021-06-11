Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.31% of Hecla Mining worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders have sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.44, a PEG ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.