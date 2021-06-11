Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 543.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.20% of TEGNA worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.05 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.