Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

