Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

DLR opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

