Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 160,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CME Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of CME opened at $212.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.