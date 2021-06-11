Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,868 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Abiomed worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $298.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.85.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

