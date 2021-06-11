Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,005 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $191.93 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

